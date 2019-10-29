JACQUELINE J. KELLY April 6, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2019

ELKHART — On April 6, 1928, John and Gladys Bowers of Fort Wayne were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Jacqueline Joan.
Jacqueline was baptized Nov. 20, 1932, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
With the depression lingering, Jackie and her sisters, Marilyn and Sylvia were devoted to helping their parents and friends in this time of need. It came to be second nature for Jackie to be helpful.
While Jacqueline attended Central Catholic High School, she also began her first job as the bubble girls at “5 and Dime”. This required the skill of blowing bubbles and singing the song, “I’m forever blowing bubbles”.
After graduating high school in 1946, her sister Marilyn asked her to move to California. Jackie had many great memories of working at Del Monte and going to dances at the Army base in San Francisco while living in the Sausalito-Mill Valley area.
She remained in California for three years before returning to Fort Wayne when the Army sent Marilyn and her husband overseas. Jackie was always a spiritual person with a great devotion to the Catholic faith. After much prayer and consideration she felt she had a calling and contemplated joining the convent to become a nun.
Her best friend, Colleen Griffith convinced Jackie to reconsider joining the convent and go on a blind date with her, her boyfriend, Lauren and their friend, Jack Kelly. The rest is history.
Jackie found her calling, as she married Jack on June 6, 1953, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Fort Wayne.
In 1954, they announced the arrival of Kathleen Marie, followed by George Michael, Vincent Patrick and James Kevin.
To Jackie, family was everything. She took care of Jack’s father, George, her mother Gladys, even when her mother fell and broke not one but both of her arms. She was at her father, John’s side as he aged. When her daughter, Kathleen found out she had breast cancer she spent three years in Houston, Texas as Kathleen endured her treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Jackie was always there for her husband, Jack. Helping at the family business, Kellmark Corporation. She attended many conventions and always offered support. When her devoted husband, Jack became ill without missing a beat she cared for him and did so with a heart full of love.
As George, Vince and Jim, excelled in school and career choices, Jackie was always an actively supporting mother.
But, all of this aside – anyone who knew Jackie would notice something refreshingly different about her. Jackie could never fault nor say a bad word about anyone. She always looked and found the best in everyone.
She influenced everyone by her endless kind deeds, positive attitude and loving heart. “If there are Saints among us, I believe you will agree you have met one.”
Jackie had a strong Catholic faith and in her humbleness she wondered if she could even be considered to be in Heaven. She taught her family the meaning of love... not by words, but through her many “deeds” and through her “gift of self”. Truly her actions spoke far louder than any words could say.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Vince’s home, 23310 Shorelane, Elkhart, 46514, where a 7 p.m. Rosary will be held. Visitation will continue from 10:30 until the noon Saturday, Nov. 2 Mass at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol. The Rev. Robert Van Kempen and the Rev. Bill Rose will officiate.
Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, for entombment at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorials may be given to Humane Society of Elkhart County or Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
