JACK W. VERGONET June 13, 1944 - Aug. 2, 2019

ELKHART — Jack William Vergonet Sr., 75, of Elkhart passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family near at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 7:50 a.m. following an extended illness.
He was born in Queens, New York, on June 13, 1944, to the late Frank and Anne (Gartz) Vergonet.
Surviving are his children, Jack (Gina) Vergonet Jr., Mike Vergonet, Michelle (Brandon) Westlake and Janine (Shawn) McCuen; beloved grandchildren Bethany Vergonet, Steven Vergonet, Kaytlin Westlake, Drew Vergonet, Makenna Bierbaum, Emma Westlake, Mallory McCuen, Gracie Westlake, Parker McCuen and Trevor Vergonet; and his brother, Frank (Darryl) Vergonet.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart will host Jack’s celebration of life services with a private memorial visitation and service taking place this upcoming week, along with military honors to be rendered by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and Elkhart DAV 19. Placement of Jack’s remains into the veteran’s tower at Prairie Street Cemetery of Elkhart will take place at a later date.
Jack found comfort in his home where his family, his pride and joy, were always close by. He had spent nearly 10 years as an employee of the Indiana Toll Road before retiring in 2009. He was also an avid history and RMS Titanic enthusiast and enjoyed reading extensively about the subjects. He held his family’s history close to his heart and loved sharing its stories and mementos with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be given to the Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may reach the family at www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
