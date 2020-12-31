ELKHART — Jack L. DeShone, 83, of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meijer store 'big win' for Elkhart
- Jackson Blvd. span closing for 6 months
- Elkhart man arrested after basement confinement
- Corbett sentenced to 115 years in prison
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun
- Firefighters revive dog found in burning home
- Scott B. Mann
- Three found dead in Dunlap home
- Jack L. DeShone
- Richard Gary Thain
Images
Videos
Commented
- Two injured in firearm malfunction (14)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Metrics of the Trump administration (9)
- Lippert hit with two violations after safety inspection (8)
- RV shipments projected to be near record levels in 2021 (6)
- City handing out masks, sanitizer, COVID advice (5)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
- Lippert targets mental well-being of health care workers (4)
- Board considers physician for health officer (3)
Recent Comments
-
thatguy112 said:Unfortunately I just was released from Elkhart County. Their "safety" measures are badly designed and even more poorly executed. They're pilin…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.