JACK E. MYERS Jan. 29, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Jack Myers, 90, of Edwardsburg, grew up and lived on Eagle Lake for more than 70 years.
He was born Jan. 29, 1929 and passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Jack made the distinction of Eagle Scout.
He attended Hanover College and was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a riflery and arms instructor. He was considered an excellent marksman and hunter.
After an honorable discharge Jack came home to start a career and a family.
Jack married the love of his life, Lois Kubiak Myers at Christ the King Church in 1959 and was happily married for 60 years. They have two children, Elizabeth Archambault and Alyce J. Pittman (Doug) and six grandchildren, Matthew and Nicole Archambault, Alexander, Lindsay, Amy and Sidney Pittman.
Jack was a co-owner of the Eagle Lake Marina and was still working on boats on the lake up to the age of 88.
Jack served many civic duties including; Edwardsburg School Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Edwardsburg Fire Department and the Eagle Lake Yacht Club.
Jack started the Fourth of July fireworks at Eagle Lake and the fireworks at the Edwardsburg School Homecoming.
He was recently honored by the Golden Knights/U.S .Army for his military and civic contributions.
He loved hunting and the outdoors, his solitude was his time in the woods on the family farm, that was originally his parents.
Jack was a wonderful husband, father and proud grandfather.
He was a very true man of great character and sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 U.S. 12 East, Edwardsburg in the Social Hall. At 3 p.m. the United States Army Honor Guard will Play TAPS and fold the American Flag.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagle Lake Sailing Club, P.O. Box 267, Edwardsburg, MI 49112 or to Southern Care Hospice, 1911 W. Centre Ave, Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
