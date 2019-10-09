JACK D. WALTERS Dec. 21, 1962 - Oct. 7, 2019

GOSHEN — Jack D. Walters, 56, of Goshen, died at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 21, 1962, in Wabash to Harold and Deloris (Greer) Walters. On May 28, 1983, he married Tina (Radabaugh) Walters.
Surviving are his wife, Tina, of Goshen; daughters Ashley (Derek) Ingle of Dallas, Texas, Andrea Walters of California, and Arielle (Tannan) Peters of Goshen; son Jack Chandler (Annalisa) Walters of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Marcus and Maci Peters and Elleana Ingle; mother Deloris Walters; and siblings Jeff (Julie) Walters, Joyce Walters and Jenny (Tim) Taylor, all of North Manchester.
Preceding him in death is his father, Harold Walters, and a sister, Janet Walters.
Jack owned and operated Walters Custom Builders for 36 years. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. Jack loved the Lord and was a devout husband. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved his family. Jack’s hobbies were euchre, basketball, reading, crossword puzzles, bonfires, making breakfast, movies, singing, music and watching Notre Dame football.
A memorial gathering will be one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service on Friday, Oct. 11, at Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 S.R. 19, Nappanee. Pastor Tannan Peters will officiate, assisted by Chandler Walters.
Memorial donations may be made out to Tina Walters for future college expenses for the grandchildren.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements; online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
