ELWOOD, Ind. – Ivan Ray Culp, 81, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Wakarusa on Jan. 6, 1939, to the late Ivan and Hazel (Perry) Culp.
On March 16, 1995, he married Cynthia “Kay”(Lacey) Culp and they shared 25 years of marriage together.
Ivan graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1958. Ivan loved the farm and after graduating stayed with his cousins, Luke and Ocella Pletcher working on their farm. He also worked with his cousin Richard and Lillian Helmlinger on a farm. He later worked for Reith Riley and E&B Paving for many years. Ivan was a member of the Central Wesleyan Church in Elwood. He enjoyed working on old cars and woodworking.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Kay” Culp of Elwood; two daughters, Tress Culp of Elkhart and Tiffany Culp of Elkhart; three stepsons, Thurman (Tracey) Jones of Charlestown, Jim (Stephanie) Jones of Elwood, and William (Jamica) Jones of Elwood three grandchildren, T.J. Jones of Elwood, Brandy Davidson of Elwood and Justin Jameson of Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Kiara Davidson and Malyha Davidson, both of Elwood; brother, Marlin (Jane) Culp of Elkhart; and nephew Jason Culp and niece Theresa Culp, both of Elkhart.
Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Culp Sr., mother, Hazel Culp, sister, Donna Thompson, and brother-in-law, Burton Thompson.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Matt Miller officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, prior to the funeral service, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St, Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Wesleyan Church through the funeral home.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichay funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.