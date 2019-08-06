IVA BRAINARD Jan. 23, 1927 - Aug. 3, 2019

GOSHEN — Iva May Riley Brainard, 92, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Goshen to Merrill and Crystal (Meyers) Fields.
On May 29, 1944, she married William C. Riley in Plymouth. He died Feb. 25, 2004. On Jan. 15, 2005, she married William Brainard. He survives.
Other survivors include a daughter, Georgia (Jack) Hunter of Nineveh; two sons, Don (Jennifer) Riley of Victoria, Minnesota, and Tim (Cindy) Riley of Three Rivers, Michigan; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Donnabel LeMaster (Bill) Andresen of Goshen.
Along with her parents and first husband, Iva was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianna Sue Riley; a granddaughter, Erin Kathleen Riley; and two brothers, Ernest and Charles “John” Fields.
Iva was a homemaker and worked as a sewer for Filter Fabrics, manufacturing commercial filters. She was a member of West Goshen Church of the Brethren and enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
A 10 a.m. funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 7, at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., Goshen. Pastor Norm Replogle will officiate.
Burial will follow at West Goshen Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
