ISSABELL E. REED April 4, 1952 - Sept. 16, 2019

ELKHART — Issabell Elaine Reed, 67, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was born April 4, 1952, in Goshen, to the late Mose Edward and Cathryn Blanche (McDonald) Miller.
In addition to her parents, four brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Surviving are sons James E. (Shannon) Reed and Timothy Allen (Stacy) Reed; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister Tressa A. Miller.
Issabell formerly worked for Godfrey Conveyor, American Millwork and retired from the Indiana Toll Road.
She was a member of the Bristol Missionary Church and a volunteer with Church Community Services.
Family and friends may call for one hour prior to the 1 p.m. Friday, celebration of life service at Billings Funeral Home.
Pastor Rod Holmes will officiate.
Per her wishes, cremation was chosen and burial at a later date in Rowe Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Bristol Missionary Church.
