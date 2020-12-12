WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Iris Mae Duty, 81 of White Pigeon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held privately on Monday, Dec. 14, at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Iris’ name may be made to the Cass County Humane Society. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
