IRENE E. YOCKEY Oct. 29, 1926 - Nov. 18, 2019

PLYMOUTH — Irene E. Yockey, 93, of Plymouth, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Signature Health Care of Bremen.
Irene was born Oct. 29, 1926, the daughter of Jesse L. and Hazel E. (Seltenright) Ritchey.
On Jan. 28, 1945, she married Elwyn L. Yockey. He passed away July 1, 1982.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Rita (Larry) Thornton of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Jessica Thornton (fiance Adam Meneely), Jennifer (Tim) Sullivan and Julie (Aaron) Sprague; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two children, Beverly Ann and Devon; and granddaughter JoAnn.
Irene was well known in the community for her excellent piano and organ play. She also taught many to play piano in her home as well as in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 S. R. 331, Bremen.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the mausoleum chapel of New Oak Hill Cemetery, 1300 Chester St., Plymouth, IN 46563.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.