IRENE A. NAULT March 31, 1928 - Sept. 14, 2019

HAYWARD, Wis. — Irene Alice Nault., 91, formerly of Union, Michigan, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence in Hayward.
She was born March 31, 1928 in Chassell, Michigan, the daughter of Alfred O. and Celima V. (Piquette) Massie.
She was united in marriage to Henry J. “Hank” Nault Sr. on Aug. 28, 1948.
While living in Paxton, Illinois, Irene belonged to the Home Extension & Women’s Bowling League.
Upon moving to Union, Michigan, she volunteered at the Baldwin Prairie School. Irene’s hobbies were ceramics and caring for her family.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Most of all she enjoyed having company, socializing and cooking for everyone.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Porter of Kettering, Ohio, JoAnn Black of Ocala, Florida and Bud (Lisa) Nault of Hayward; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry “Hank” Nault Sr.; her brothers, Albert, Raphael, Edward, Raymond, Willard and Jimmy; her son-in-law, Thomas Black; and her grandson, Jaron Nault.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Plowe Funeral Home, 401 Memorial Road in Houghton, Michigan, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lake Linden, Michigan.
Pallbearers will be Dale Massie, David Massie, Ron Kokkonen, Gerry Carlson, Trenton Kirkland and Parker Kirkland.
Memorials may be directed to Regional Hospice of Hayward, 15910W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609, the Plowe Funeral Home at 906-482-5252 or leave condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com or www.plowefuneralhome.com.
