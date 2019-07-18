IONA MILLER March 18, 1934 - July 10, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Iona Miller, 85, of Mishawaka, passed peacefully through the pearly gates of heaven to meet her maker and all his angels on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Iona was born in Tyner, Indiana, March 18, 1934, to the late Halley and Sylvia Holderread.
She had five brothers (Arno, Elden, Kenny, Harold, and Aaron-all deceased) and one living sister, Rebekah (Alfred) Lambright.
Iona attended Jimtown High School in Elkhart.
On July 31, 1951, she married the love of her life, Annon Miller Jr. Together, they had four children, Linda Hawkins (deceased), Cynthia (Alfred) Westfall, Robert (Darla) Miller, and Steven Miller, plus four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Iona was devoted to her family.
Every Memorial Day, she would travel to Tyner to place flowers at her parent’s gravesite.
She also looked forward to reunions of the Holderread family every summer in Elkhart.
Iona worked for 39 years in the deli/cashier department at K-Mart, making many friends through her work there.
Iona was also a volunteer on the suicide hotline, helping people in need.
She loved butterflies, garage sales, monkeys, popcorn, sad movies, and vacations, but nothing could make her happier than a Burger King frozen coke on a hot day.
Iona spent her childhood years in Tyner and Elkhart.
She later moved to Mishawaka where she raised her family.
In her later years, Iona lived at Tanglewood Trace.
She enjoyed making new friends there and playing bingo every day.
She also appreciated the assistance she received from the staff at Tanglewood.
Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Annon; her daughter, Linda Hawkins; and a granddaughter, Laura Craig.
Visitation will take place at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 fro 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
A funeral service in Iona’s honor will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Shepherd’s Heart Fellowship Church, 58362 Beech Road, Osceola, IN 46561 with burial following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.