HUNTER W. OSBORNE April 18, 1995 - Aug. 24, 2019

GOSHEN — Hunter W. Osborne, 24, of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, due to injuries from an auto accident.
He was born April 18, 1995, in Goshen, to Michael Osborne and Christie (Huffman) Osborne.
His parents survive along with a brother, Cody Osborne of Goshen; grandparents Marilyn Johnston, Keith Johnston, Woody Huffman, Char Matousek and Marshall Osborne; uncles and aunts, Steve Huffman, Jason and Connie Osborne, Andrew and Brittney Osborne, Justin and Tammy Parizek, Asia and Chris Batiz, and Rebecca Huffman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is Hunter’s Sober Living California family, which includes, Brody Mikeska, Matthew Bruno, Blaine Dawley, Drew Callahan, Mark Probasco, Drew McCartney, Kristen Ballard, Jimmy Pitt, Ygbf Jreyjrey, Ivey Parr, Emily Dick, Carl Webb, Carter Miller, Emma Montazami, Keith Baker, Tanner Aston, Alex Hall, Trevor Mitchell, Halle Plasco, Jeff Stickel and Allysa Moreno.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Geraldine Osborne.
Hunter was a beloved family member and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
