MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Hunter Benjamin Gransee-Bowman, 19, of Minneapolis, journeyed from this life to the next on Aug. 25, 2020.
He was witty, intelligent and quick with a smile. He was a hard-worker, learning the construction trades and culinary arts. His interests included cats, running, movies, film-making, camping, rock-climbing, video games, times at the beach, writing short stories and debating the finer points of life. A great story-teller, he always brightened the room with his laugh and clever sense of humor. He had a beautiful spirit and a brilliant mind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.