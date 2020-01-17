HUBERT L. BONTRAGER Sept. 11, 1927 - Jan. 14, 2020

GOSHEN — Hubert L. Bontrager, 92, of Goshen, died at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Waterford Crossing.
He was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Elkhart County, to Arthur and Ida (Knepp) Bontrager.
On Oct. 12, 1950, he married Kathleen G. (Eash) Bontrager.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen of Goshen; children Sonja (Ed) Cart of Nokomis, Florida, Montine (Tim) Brown of Mishawaka and Reg (Kathy) Bontrager of Elkhart; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters Arline Bontrager of Goshen, Joan Yoder, of Goshen; and brothers Glenn (Clara) Bontrager of Venice, Florida, Devon (Esther) Bontrager of Goshen and Mervin Bontrager of Goshen.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Donald Bontrager.
A well-known businessman, Hubert was owner/operator, until retirement, of New Paris Silo & Pools, New Paris Farm Store & Hardware and New Paris Industries Inc.
Graveside services in West Goshen Cemetery, will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Harbor Light Hospice, Mishawaka.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Waterford Crossing Health Center.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
