ELKHART – Howard “Howie” Ottman Jr., 61, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 10, 1958, in Goshen to Howard Sr. and Mary (Truex) Ottman.
He is survived by his mother; six children, Chad (Tiffany) Ottman, Jason (Mandi) Wilson, twins Nick and Nikki Ottman, and Amber (Ruben Carpenter) Wilson, all of Elkhart, and Hollie Ottman of West Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Lectica, Tachian, Zayden, Jason, Shaun, Hope, Landon, Chance and Kyleigh; two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Armonee; three siblings, Earl (Nina) Ottman, Pauline Hiner and Connie Vinsant, all of Elkhart; girlfriend Barbara Proctor and former second wife, Glenda Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his father; three siblings, Ronald and Ben Ottman and Sherry Riley; and his first wife, Rose Marie Ottman.
A handyman, Howie worked as a welder in the RV industry before caring for his disabled twins full-time. He enjoyed helping others with their side jobs.
An avid fitness guy, Howie was a car racer and loved cars. He relished his role as a grandfather. He impacted every person that intersected with his life.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Thursday funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Nephew Adam Ottman will officiate. Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be given to help with funeral expenses.
