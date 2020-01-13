HOWARD L. GOOD Oct. 20, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2019

MESA, Ariz. — Howard L. Good, 91, died at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at his home in Mesa after an extended illness.
He was born in Elkhart, Oct. 20, 1928, to Raymond and Alta (Rheinheimer) Good.
He is survived by two sons, Rodrick L. (Peggy) Good of Portland Oregon and Patrick A. (Jeannie) Good of Aguila, Arizona; three daughters, Randie L. (Dave) Bell of Alta Loma, California, Terri L. Good of Scottsdale Arizona and Glenadine S. Keesling of Mesa, Arizona; one stepdaughter, Tobi (Chuck) Tawil of Sulphur Springs, Texas; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine Marsh of Arrington, Virginia and Evelyn McGibbon of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Howard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 - 1950 serving in Arizona, Alaska, Illinois and New Jersey.
He enjoyed spending half the year in Indiana and half in Arizona.
He was self-employed selling cars or anything he could make money fixing up and selling.
He enjoyed golfing and fishing and being with family and friends.
Friends and extended family are invited to a “Remembrance of Life” from 2 – 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Tri Lakes Community Church, 50755 C.R. 23, Bristol.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
