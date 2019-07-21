HOWARD J. HERRICK July 10, 1950 - July 8, 2019

GOSHEN — Howard Jay Herrick, 68, of Goshen, passed away July 8, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 10, 1950, in Zeeland, Michigan, to the late Howard J. and Johanna (Dahm) Herrick.
He married the former Suzan M. Osborne on March 2, 1975, in Edmore, Michigan.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Susan M. Herrick; son Howard J. (Christina) Herrick; daughter Lori Shephard; two grandchildren, Miles Herrick and Cameron Shephard; two brothers, Maurice (Debra) Herrick and John (Laural) Herrick.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Bill Herrick preceded him in death.
Howard worked in sales and was the store manager for Mittler Supply Co. in Elkhart. He retired after 31 years of service.
Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 until his honorable discharge in 1974.
He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed traveling with Suzan and also liked to collect leather jackets and boots. He will be missed by his family and faithful dog Beau.
There will be a celebration of Howard’s life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service.
Arlin Cockrin will officiate.
Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.
A private service with military honors for the family will be in Prairie Street Cemetery in the Veterans Section.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials in Howard’s name to Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St. Stu. 310, South Bend, IN 46601.
To share a condolence with the family kindly visit the Billings funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.