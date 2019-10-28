HILDA R. STOLTZFUS KURTZ March 18, 1936 - Oct. 26, 2019

GOSHEN — Hilda Ruth Stoltzfus Kurtz, 83, of Goshen, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Hilda was born March 18, 1936, in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, to Moses and Malinda Stoltzfus.
Her childhood on the farm instilled a life-long love of gardening, care for animals and the natural world.
She received a BA degree in math education from Eastern Mennonite University in 1961. After her marriage in 1962 until 1976 she lived and worked in Tanzania, Swaziland, and Zambia, and from 1984 to 1989 in Kenya. For 28 years, she lived in Elkhart, where she was an active member of Belmont Mennonite Church.
She will be remembered for her commitment to the church, her hospitality, her prolific gardens, her creativity, and her wise counsel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her stepmother Rhoda Landis Stoltzfus, and by her sister Naomi Mayo.
Her sisters Irene Weber of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Miriam Seigfried of Ligonier, Pennsylvania survive her. She is also survived by her husband, Maynard Kurtz of Goshen; her sons, Roger (Sonya Stauffer) of Souderton, Pennsylvania, Robert of West Lafayette and Eric (Carmen Horst) of Goshen; former daughter-in-law, Heidi Kauffman of West Lafayette; and six grandchildren, Stuart, Sarah, Vincent, Alex, Elisa, and Nayli.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Belmont Mennonite Church, 925 Oxford St., Elkhart IN 46516.
The family will be available for visitation from 3 p.m. as well as immediately after the service.
The family thanks the Green House Village of Goshen and Hospice Care of Goshen for their care and support.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org or 800-272-3900).
At her request, Hilda’s body was donated to the IU School of Medicine anatomical education program.
