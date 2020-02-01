NAPPANEE – Herman L. Anglemyer, 85, of Nappanee, died 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bremen.
He was born Nov. 15, 1934, in St. Joseph County, to Walter and Sobrina (Collins) Anglemyer. On April 28, 1957, he married Carol J. (Culp) Anglemyer.
Surviving are his wife, Carol, of Nappanee; three sons, Kendall (Davona) Anglemyer of Wakarusa, Jeff (Sally) Anglemyer of South Bend, Kirby (Corrie Doll) Anglemyer of Bourbon; two grandchildren, Jordan (Jamie) Anglemyer of Wakarusa and Stephanie Anglemyer of Nappanee; step-granddaughter Courtnie Doll of Bourbon; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brynn and Liam; and five siblings, William Anglemyer of Tennessee, Walter Anglemyer of Goshen, Janice Pletcher of Elkhart, Sue (Dale) Maust of Wakarusa and Sandy Wixson of Goshen.
Preceding him in death are his parents; sister Emmie Anglemyer; sisters-in-law Mary Anglemyer and Joy Anglemyer; and brother-in-law Paul Wixson.
Herman was a 1954 graduate of Wakarusa High School and served with the Brethren 1W Service, Anderson, Indiana. He was a member of the Master’s Quartet and performed concerts at churches throughout the Midwest and sang at many weddings, funerals, even recorded four albums. Herman was a member of the Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served as chorister for many years. He worked in purchasing in the RV Industry, mostly with Yellowstone RV, and also worked part-time at Great Creation, Nappanee. Herman loved Southern Gospel music, golf, bowling and camping, and even built the family’s RV camper.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, 65575 C.R. 11, Goshen. Pastor Mark Bendes will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana or Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.