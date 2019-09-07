ELKHART — Herman F. Klemm Jr., 95, of Elkhart, formerly of Ligonier, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Herman served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1946, and retired from Elkhart Brass after 25 years.
Herman leaves behind wife Patsy Henning-Klemm, married June 24, 1950.
Herman had one son, Ricky L. Klemm (deceased, Aug. 17, 2007).
Herman has one grandson, Gabriel E. Klemm, and his wife, Lara A. Ferry Klemm, and four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Ali, Kyrsten and Victoria.
Services will be at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, and he will be laid to final rest in Eel River Cemetery in Churubusco.
Patsy requests in leu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to Banner Hospice at give.bannerhealth.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.