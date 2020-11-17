SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Herbert James Gill, 82, who was fun loving, loved to tease, always wore a smile and was loved by many, left us Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born Sept. 16, 1938, and grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, graduating from Mishawaka High School. He served his country in the Army Reserve. After he married his sweetheart, Beverly, whom he was totally dedicated to, and loved very much, they were blessed with four children: Lorrie, Ginnie, Jeff and Bobby.
