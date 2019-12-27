HERBERT HOOVER MELSON March 27, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Herbert Hoover Melson, 89, passed away at Grand Emerald Place Senior Living Center, South Bend, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Herbert was born in Lutts, Tennessee, to William and Lillie (Brewer) Melson on March 27, 1930. On June 2, 1951, he married Mildred Strickland, who preceded him in death on April 29, 2001.
Herbert was a Korean War veteran proud to have fought and served his country in the U.S. Army from October 1951 to November 1953. He retired from Dodge Reliance.
He is survived by Mackie (Darlene) Melson of Osceola and Carolyn Rynearson of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Hollie Melson, Nicholas Melson, William Hoefle, Steven Rynearson; and nine great-grandchildren. Herbert is also survived by one sister, Libby Harville.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice. To share a remembrance of Herbert or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
