ELKHART — Henry Cruz Jr., 74, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawka.
He was born on April 20, 1946 in Rosenberg, Texas, to Henry and Minnie Cruz Sr. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth Cruz; one son, Henry Cruz III (daughter in-law Tiffany) both of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Sydney, Olivia, Dominic, Atticus, Remi and Rockland; and one great-grandson (the late) Demetrius Birtha Jr. Also, his five sisters (the late) Diane Gutierrez, Angie Cruz, Rachel Barrientos, (the late) Delia Gonzales and Josephine Martinez.
