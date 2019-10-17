HENRY C. HESS Oct. 24, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Henry ‘Hank’ Clair Hess, 72, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Loyola Hospital Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, as the result of the EEE virus, contracted in September.
Hank was born Oct. 24, 1946, in South Bend, the son of Charles and Doris Hess and came to Edwardsburg in 1978.
He lived most of his life in the Michiana area.
He served in the U. S. Army in Korea and was discharged in 1968.
Hank was married April 26, 1968, in Washington state, to Anne L. Kingsbury. She passed Feb. 23, 2017.
He leaves behind his daughters, Theresa Miller and Carrie Hess; his sons-in-law Tracy Miller and Paul Was; his granddaughter, Katelyn Miller; and his cats, Puffy (Poo) and Itty Bitty Hess.
He is also survived by his girlfriend, Julia Stevens and his brother, Charles Hess.
Hank was hard working, loyal, creative, and a bit of a rebel.
He enjoyed earthmoving machines and building ponds, fishing, renovating homes, cats, mushroom hunting and gardening.
He loved the thrill of finding new lakes and ponds to fish, hanging out with his friends and spending time at his place up north in Mancelona, Michigan.
Hank studied business at Southwestern Michigan College but spent most of his working career as a jack-of-all-trades.
He ran Lake Video for several years, worked at Dodges and Herrman and Goetz.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling with friends, gardening and fishing.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, for visitation at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg.
The Service of Remembrance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home. All may gather one hour before the funeral service.
Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Scheel, pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church.
Following the funeral service the U.S. Army Honor Guard will play “Taps” and fold the American flag, along with the Edwardsburg American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars doing the 21 gun salute.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
