Helmut “Mike” Taege, 80, of Middlebury, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence with his wife by his side.
He was born on June 29, 1940, in Berlin, Germany, to Arthur and Helen Taege. On March 17, 1962, in Middlebury he married Nance Karacson; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are son, Jason (Jenny) Taege; two grandchildren, Rilee Taege and Carson Taege; brother, Hans; and sister, Christa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
