A celebration of life is planned for Helen M. Free from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Wellfield Botanic Gardens Event Center, 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart. Remarks will begin at 4:15 p.m. Helen died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Greenleaf Health Care in Elkhart; she was 98.
