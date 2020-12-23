NAPPANEE — Helen L. Mishler, 94, of Nappanee, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 11, 1926, in Nappanee to James C. and Bessie E. (Brown) Mishler. She attended Brown School. Helen had worked at CTS in Elkhart. She attended Union Center Church of the Brethren. She was a lover of nature, animals and horses. She loved taking care of the family farm, preserving family history and restoring the Stump Farm on County Road 50.
