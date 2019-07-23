HELEN JANE HARLESS Feb. 14, 1920 - July 21, 2019

FORT WAYNE — Helen Jane Harless, 99, of Fort Wayne passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Fort Wayne.
She was born Feb. 14, 1920, in Elkhart to the late John and Mabel (McLain) Reed. She married James Leon Harless on June 20, 1943, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving is her son, Robert L. Harless; five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Helen was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michelle Scarberry.
Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Oak Park Church, 14922 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Park Church or McCoy Memorial Baptist Church.
