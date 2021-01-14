ELKHART — Helen I. (Sutterby) Fillio, 88, of Elkhart, passed away at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dealership employee accused of cashing $30K in stolen checks
- Cory Allan Ritchie
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing
- Annexation proposed for Concord bus center, Flavor Freeze
- Stock+Field to close all locations
- Man found dead in car where he had been living
- New health officer recalls personal experience with COVID-19
- Yvonne L. Pressler
- Mayor envisions revitalization of downtown, South-Central
Images
Videos
Commented
- Metrics of the Trump administration (16)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing (9)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Walorski weighs in on certification (9)
- Man found dead in car where he had been living (4)
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz (4)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
- Alleged battery of woman leads to arrest (3)
- Tax-funded handout of holiday masks still underway (3)
Recent Comments
-
ConcernedCitizen said:You should listen to both sides of the news. There were SOME troublemakers and plenty of peaceful protesters exercising their right to do so. …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.