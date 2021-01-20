ELKHART — Helen I. Fillio, 88, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully into eternity at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. following an extended illness.
She was born in Elkhart on Jan. 25, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Jean and Bessie (Fetters) Sutterby. She married Lloyd J. Fillio on Jan. 28, 1950. He precedes her in death after 65 wonderful years together.
