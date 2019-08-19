HELEN HITE Jan. 1, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Helen Hite, 75, of Mishawaka died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in the Ukraine to Peter and Maria Popov. Helen married James Hite, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2016.
Helen worked with James at Heritage Park Models in Elkhart, which was the company they founded. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and playing with their dogs, Daisy and Gabby; however her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, James (Lisa) Hite, John (Gina) Hite and Ron Hite, all of Mishawaka; her grandchildren, Reannen (Andrew) Eichorst, Rachel (Robert) Jankowski, Maria Hite, Alexandria Hite, and Rebecca Hite; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Holbert and Adelina Hite.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a stepdad, Jacob Kasow.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola.
A funeral service in Helen’s honor will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
