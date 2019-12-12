HELEN E. PLETCHER July 24, 1930 - Dec. 10, 2019

GOSHEN — Helen E. Pletcher, 89, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born July 24, 1930, in Goshen, to Al B. and Vera G. (Stiver) Myers.
On Dec. 24, 1949, she married Bernard L. Pletcher.
He survives along with a daughter, Nancy Lee Yoder of Goshen; two granddaughters, Heather Ann (James) Cameron and Gwen Eileen (Todd) Winne; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Marie Curtis-Cameron, Amelia Cameron and Clark Winne; and a great-great-grandson, Ethan Carter Curtis-Cameron.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Myers.
A lifetime resident of the area, she graduated from Goshen High School in 1949 and was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, formerly, First United Church of Christ.
Helen and Nancy spent a year in the Philippines while Bernard was serving in the U.S. Air Force.
A graveside service will be at a later date in Rock Run Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to Courtyard Healthcare.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.