HELEN E. HUNDT Oct. 30, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2019

ELKHART — Helen E. Hundt, 81, of South Pasadena, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Elkhart.
She was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Mary (Verhola) Welton.
On Jan. 9, 1980, she married Dennis H. Hundt. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2008.
Surviving are five children, Mary (Keith) Steinke of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Pauline (Denny) Fisher of Nappanee, Vivian (Tom) Longcor of Elkhart, Thomas (Melissa) Zimmer of Mishawaka, Dan (Kristy) Zimmer of Florida; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret (Sonny) Hicks of Florida; four brothers, Robert (Janet) Welton, Richard (Rose) Welton, Harvey (Kitty) Welton, all of Erie, Pennsylvania, and John (Noreen) Welton of Arizona. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Keys, a sister, Pauline Roberts, and her parents.
Helen was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. In her retirement she enjoyed attending the activities with her friends at the retirement village in Florida.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Adamsville Road Church of God, 51287 C.R. 7, Elkhart.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care. Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care or to the American Cancer Society.
