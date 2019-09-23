HEIDI J. ROGERS Dec. 23, 1974 - Sept. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Heidi Joy “Boo” Rogers, 44, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart following a courageous four-year battle with cancer at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
She was born Dec. 23, 1974, in Goshen, to John E. Rogers and Peggy (Terry) Spearow Dibble, who survive her.
Also surviving are her children, Julian Campos and Maddison Williams, her brother, Jordan Dibble and her beloved canine companion, Macy.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation arrangements are being completed by Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart.
No ceremonies have been scheduled at this time.
Heidi worked as a receptionist in the manufacturing industry until her health required her early retirement.
She was loving and spirited, and cherished the times that she spent with her children and family.
She was an avid animal lover, which seemed to fit her giving personality and heart of gold, and she also enjoyed doing all types of arts and crafts, especially jewelry.
Heidi will be best remembered for a smile that would light up any situation and for her steadfast resolve in the face in an illness which she battled with grace and dignity.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given to the Granger Community Church or to the Center for Hospice Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.