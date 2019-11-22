ELKHART — Services scheduled for Hazel Irene McFall on Friday, Nov. 22, will include a brief reception at the Gathering Place at Centre 1231 (the event center located at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart) from 1 p.m. until just before 2 p.m. when Hazel’s funeral procession will leave for Rice Cemetery for the committal.
McFall, 102, of Elkhart, died Nov. 17, 2019.
