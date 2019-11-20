HAZEL I. MCFALL Dec. 6, 1916 - Nov. 17, 2019

ELKHART — Hazel Irene McFall, 102, of Elkhart, peacefully went to be with her Lord at 11:27 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
She was born Dec. 6, 1916, in Beach, Virginia, to the late Vernon and Fannie (Richardson) Strawser, and later married John A. McFall on July 2, 1937 in Goshen. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Survivors include her sons, Terry and Ronald (Merilee) McFall; grandchildren Laura (Donald) Lucker, Lisa (James) Thompson, John (Hazel), James, Nick (Cindy), Michele and Misha McFall; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild; as well as a host of loving extended family and friends.
Hazel’s life will be celebrated at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart at noon Friday, Nov. 22, with visitation beginning at 11a.m.
Burial will follow the services in Rice Cemetery in Elkhart.
Hazel was very active in her younger years. She played on a minor league baseball team and participated on some local bowling teams, one of which earned her a second place state title. She also loved to swim, play cards and play tennis.
She retired froam Elkhart’s Bock Industries in 1977 but remained active for many years following, volunteering for the Elkhart YMCA Senior’s Center.
She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elkhart for more than 45 years.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given in Hazel’s memory to the American Heart Association or to Harbor Light Hospice.
