HAZEL C. CLARK Nov. 25, 1924 - Jan. 4, 2020

ELKHART — Hazel C. Clark, 95, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Eastlake Nursing Home.
Hazel was born Nov. 25, 1924, in Barney’s River, Nova Scotia to John Malcom and Catherine Ann Ross.
On Sept. 26, 1949, she married W. Malcom Clark in Plymoth, Nova Scotia.
Hazel formerly worked as a nurse’s aide in area nursing homes.
She was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Her greatest joy was the love she had for her family.
Hazel is survived by her children, David (Kay) Clark of St. Joseph, Missouri, Timothy (Carrie) Clark of Elkhart, Ann (Kenneth) Henderson of Elkhart, Pauline (Steve) Kulp of El-Mirage, Arizona and Naomi (Lynn) Kauffman of Goshen; her grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Henderson, Kelly (Steve) Howard, Lindsey (Joey) Layne, Rachael (Chris) McCloughan, Shannon Kauffman, Melissa (Carlton) Martin, Diana Clark, Austin Clark, Tim (Sarah) Clark and Katie Clark; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her siblings, Mary, Margaret, Edith, Kay, Alfred, Harold, John, Fred and Carol; and her cousin, George.
Friends may visit with family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Memorial donations in memory of Hazel may be made to Grace Bible Church, 1700 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Online condolences may be made to the Clark family on the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.