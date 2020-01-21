ELKHART — Harry (Ike) Pletcher, 101, formerly of White Pigeon, Michigan, passed away on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart.
Harry and his wife Louise moved to Marl Lake in White Pigeon, in 1969, moving there from Elkhart.
Harry married Louise Line on June 15, 1941, in Elkhart. Louise passed away July 14,2012.
Harry was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Elkhart, his entire life. Bethel was a very important part of Harry’s life as he was a strongly religious man.
After high school Ike entered the apprenticeship program at Nibco to become a tool and die maker. Ike loved going to work every day.
He became one of the best fastpitch softball players in the area and played on the 1946 Goshen All Star Team that won the state championship. He was also a very good boxer and often sparred with Jackie Campbell, the fly weight champion of the world. Ike’s softball career ended while in his late thirties and he became a basketball referee and an umpire.
In his forties, he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and started running 5 and 10k races to fight the effects of arthritis.
Harry has made thousands of friends in the area and was always a man to be counted on.
Harry is survived by three sons, Phil (Nancy) of Bristol, Steve (Linda) and Timm (Kay), all of White Pigeon, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Harry has always been a role model for all his family.
Visitation will be at the Farrand Funeral Home, 300 N. Kalamazoo St., White Pigeon, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, with visitation one hour before the service.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.