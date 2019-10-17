HARRY O. BOWMAN June 7, 1927 - Oct. 14, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Hal Bowman, 92, passed away in his home on Coverdale Lake in Union, Michigan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
He was born Harry Oliver Bowman Jr., June 7, 1927, in Oak Park, Illinois.
At the age of 2, Harry moved to Elkhart.
He attended Elkhart High School.
Harry married Eleanore Marie Richardson (deceased) on Sept. 30, 1951, in Elkhart.
Harry is survived by his four children, Kurt (Laura) Bowman of Union, Susan Murry of Denver, Colorado, Trudy Baker of Union and Brent (Stephanie) Bowman of Union.
Also, surviving are six grandchildren, Chad Bowman of Union, Heather (James) Hussey of Denver, Faye Bowman of Niles, Michigan, Jake (Vickie) Bowman of Chelsea, Michigan, Brittany Bowman, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Haley Bowman of Union; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lauren and Kate Burke of Denver, Colorado, and Wyatt Bowman of Chelsea.
When Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor all of his friends enlisted in the military. Hal felt a calling to join but was underage. Hal and a buddy falsified his birth certificate and he entered the Navy. He was a sub mariner and torpedo man on the USS Naval Submarine Seahorse 596.
He was honorably discharged receiving five specific medals at the end of the war.
Hal was a hard worker all of his life.
At an early age, he wanted to be a millionaire and his goal was eventually fulfilled when he started Stiles Inc. in 1978. He built the company from five employees to 140 employees over a span of 20 years.
He was considered a pioneer in the industry as a wood supplier.
Kurt and Brent Bowman remember many memorable trips to Sandy Beach Fishing Lodge in Red Lake, Canada where they would entertain customers in the industry.
He was extremely generous to his family, employees, and the surrounding communities.
He was a member of the Bristol United Methodist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1959.
Visitation for Hal Bowman will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where a memorial service will be at noon.
Pastor Gary Lewis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Shriners Hospital at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
