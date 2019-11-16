HARRY L. SCRIBNER Feb. 8, 1946 - Nov. 15, 2019

GOSHEN — Harry L. Scribner, 73, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence, in Goshen.
He had been in declining heath for some time.
He was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Patterson, New Jersey, to Walter Kenneth and Elsie Mae Robbins Scribner.
On Sept. 20, 2003, Harry married Carol Swartzentruber, Goshen. She survives. In addition he is survived by two sons, Tony Duke of Fort Wayne and Nick (Criselda) Scribner of Katy, Texas; one daughter, Angela Watts, of Goshen; and nine grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his surrogate parents, “Uncle” Winifred Roelke, and “Aunt” Marie Olson; surrogate brother, Frank Euchre; biological sister, Fran Lutz; and biological brother, Walter Sanders.
Harry served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a combat engineer from 1966 to 1970.
Due to early family struggles in New Jersey, Harry learned the ways of the streets as a young boy. Scrapes with the law brought him into the custody of Hopetown Christian Residential School in New York State and a pastor named Uncle Win. Uncle Win’s faith and dedication to troubled youth and children with disabilities became a lifelong model for Harry’s similar passions.
Harry was a natural networker, seeing treasure where others saw trash, connecting resources to needs, and loving the art of the deal, especially when people other than himself were benefited.
Harry was very community oriented and enjoyed his work as property maintenance manager at LaCasa, in Goshen, from which he retired in 2008.
Fishing and his Farmall Cub were some of his greatest loves.
There were many highlights in Harry’s life. In 2000, Harry was given a gift by Belmont Mennonite Church to spend two weeks in Israel, working on Nazareth Village.
More recently, Harry was invited to go with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana in October 2017, to Washington D.C. Also in October, 2018 Harry was honored to be awarded a Key to the City of Goshen by Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
A two hour visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. at Faith Mennonite Church on Monday, Nov. 18, just prior to the 5 p.m. memorial service also at Faith Mennonite Church, 727 New York St. Goshen.
In accordance with Harry’s wishes, his body has been donated to the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Depot MCC Thrift Shops, 1013 Division St. Goshen, IN 46528.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.