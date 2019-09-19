HARRIETT M. SIMONS May 3, 1930 - Sept. 13, 2019

GRANGER — Harriett M. Simons, 89, of Granger, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, passed to her rest Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living after a sudden illness.
She was born May 3, 1930, in Sydney, New York, the daughter of Millard and Ardath (Calhaun) Hendrickson and came here in 1961 from Garrettsville, New York.
She retired being a clerk and secretary for insurance companies, namely Preferred Mutual of New York and the St. Joseph Bank in Elkhart.
Harriett was married June 17, 1953, in Green, New York, to James H. Simons Jr. and he survives with their children, Michael J. (Cheryl) Simons of Edwardsburg, Stephen E. Simons of Stevens, Pennsylvania and Patricia A. (George) Kollias of Tampa, Florida. There are nine grandchildren, Joseph, Chris, Timothy, David, Brian, Tommy, Salena, Mary and Anna. She also has 17 great-grandchildren.
Family who have preceded her in passing were her parents and her siblings, Evelyn, Anna, Tom, Daniel, Sarah, Leland, Williard, Paul and Neil Hendrickson.
There was a private viewing Saturday, Sept. 14, for the family.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Adamsville Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.