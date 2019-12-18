HAROLD L. WEAVER March 21, 1925 - Nov. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Harold L. Weaver, 94, of Elkhart, passed away at his home Nov. 15, 2019, from a recent illness.
He was born to Amzey and Bessie (Grosh) Weaver on March 21, 1925.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Mary (Herr); three children, Barry (Marjorie) Weaver of Bloomington, Illinois, Karen (Galen) Hershberger of Goshen and Kent (Jodi) Weaver of Pleasant Hill, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. One brother, Richard (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), also survives.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, James, Howard, and Donald Weaver.
Harold was born in Elkhart and lived there almost all of his life.
He was a lifelong member of Prairie Street Mennonite Church.
He was active in many roles of church leadership throughout his life, including congregational chair, treasurer and musician.
He especially enjoyed singing in men’s quartets.
Harold graduated from Elkhart High School in 1943.
During World War II he served in Civilian Public Service. He also did reconstruction work in France under Mennonite Central Committee from 1946-48. After service, Harold attended and graduated from Goshen College.
He continued his studies at Indiana University, earning a master’s degree.
His careers included education; several roles at the Mennonite Board of Missions; and real estate sales and office management. He retired in 1989.
In 1997, he moved to Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Community. He very much enjoyed the relationships he developed there.
Visitation will be at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. A memorial service will be at Prairie Street Mennonite Church, also in Elkhart, on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. A private family burial will take place in the Prairie Street Cemetery prior to the service.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Goshen College or Mennonite Central Committee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.