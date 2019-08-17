HAROLD J. MCCREARY Jan. 26, 1953 - Aug. 8, 2019

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Harold James McCreary, 66, of Dowagiac, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo following a brief illness.
Harold is survived by one brother, Bud (Teri) McCreary of Edwardsburg and three sisters, Lynda (Jim) Stevens of Mendon, Sharon (Kenny) Cothran of St. John’s, Arizona and Mary (Eric) Pringle of Elkhart. He is also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his wry sense of humor and gentle smile.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Jr. and Ruth (Anderson) McCreary and siblings Patricia Flicker, Everard Stemm, Kathryn Weirick, Samuel McCreary, Maria Sobieralski, and Heidi Heckman as well as various other family members.
He was an U.S. Army veteran.
A brief ceremony with full military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.