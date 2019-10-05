HAL R. STEPHENS July 22, 1956 - Sept. 29, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Hal Robert Stephens, 63, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Sept. 29, 2019, at his home after a very brief illness.
He was born July 22, 1956, in South Bend, the son of Robert L. and Shirley J. (Elbert) Stephens, and he was a graduate from Edwardsburg High School.
Hal was a responsible worker, having been the manager of the night shift at Martin’s Super Market. His fun things were fishing, all sports and he was always the jokester, just wanting to have fun and a great time.
Surviving Hal is his only sibling, his sister, Gail Marie McKinney of Edwardsburg, and a special cousin, Dawn Morris of South Bend. He especially loved his nephew, Roger Dale Alwine Jr. of Mishawaka. Other relatives are his step-nephews Chris and Dale Alwine.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
