GWENDOLYN Y. TOBIAS March 27, 1927 - July 29, 2019

NAPPANEE — Gwendolyn Y. Tobias, 92, of Nappanee, died peacefully at 8 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.
She had been in ill health since the end of April. She was born March 27, 1927, in Nappanee, to Mervin Franklin and Vergil Marie Adams Johnson.
On May 3, 1946, she married Ralph David Tobias at the home of the Rev. Everett Pippen in Nappanee. He preceded in death.
She had lived in her home in Nappanee since 1946.
She was a 1945 graduate of Nappanee High School.
She had worked many places in Nappanee over the years. She had worked at Coppes Kitchens, had been a waitress at “Mish’s” Main Grill, had been a cook at LuAnn Nursing Home, worked at Nappanee Veterinary Hospital, Nappanee Telephone, Vitreous Steel, and retired from NIA.
After her retirement, she went back to work at GCI.
During the Korean War she was a plane spotter at the Telephone building.
She was a member of Nappanee Church of the Brethren, Member of American Legion Auxiliary and served with the Nappanee EMS.
She also was a grandparent reader in the elementary schools and volunteered for many years at the Westville Mental Health Hospital.
Surviving are her children, Debra Ann Anderson of Gainsville, Florida, Mary Jane (William) Loomis of Milford, Ohio, William F. (Sherry) Tobias of Nappanee and Cathy (David) Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson Michael Heckaman; sisters Erma Chambers, Willodean Evers, Bernice Smeltzer; and brother Roland Johnson.
Family and friends call from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee Church of the Brethren or the organization of the donor’s choice.
