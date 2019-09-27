BRISTOL — Gwendolyn Anne Laing, 78, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Hospice House in Elkhart.
Gwen was born April 10, 1941, in Oneonta, New York, to Maruce M. And Lena Jorgensen.
Gwendolyn loved gardening, bowling, NASCAR and fishing and crocheting.
She worked for Coachmen Industries for 25 years.
She also worked as an alternate delivery driver for the South Bend Tribune, Elkhart Truth, Goshen News and the Wall Street Journal.
Gwen is survived by her son, Brian J. (Rhonda) Laing of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Mary A. Hershberger of Bristol; her two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Ed) Doty of Angola, Carol (Conrad) Boglioli of Maryland, New York and Karen S. (Charles) Mann of Mount Vision, New York.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert M. Jorgensen and Thomas M. Jorgensen.
Friends may visit with her family from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart.
Memorial donations in memory of Gwen may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, In 46545.
Online condolences may be made to the Laing family on the funeral home website.
