SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On Feb. 4, 2021, Gail Kline, born in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at age 82 in Scottsdale, where she resided for retirement.
She is survived by her four daughters, Kristy Kramer of Watervliet, Michigan, Julie Fogerty of Los Angeles, Cheryl Kramer of Indianapolis and Lisa Swinyer of Salt Lake City; as well as her 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a stepsister, June Watson of Bristol, Indiana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.