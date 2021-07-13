A celebration of life open house in loving memory of Gregory O. Pletcher will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Granger Community Church, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Please join us in this celebration of Gregg’s life. We miss him so very much, but he would not want us to be sad. Bring your favorite stories and memories to share with us. Gregg passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, in Fort Pierce, Florida; he was 76.

