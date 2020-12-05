GRANGER — Gregory L. Brockdorf, 74, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Aug. 10, 1946, to the late Beverly Jane (Ruthig) and Carl Rupert Brockdorf, Greg and his family would later relocate to a farm in the middle of the state, where he would attend Lakeview High School. Upon graduation in 1964, he moved to Long Island, New York, to further his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point. After completing his studies in 1968, Greg traveled the world, sailing as a deck officer on various tankers for Gulf Oil Company, eventually rising to the position of chief mate. He loved the sea, and he also loved the land. In 1975, he began a second career farming potatoes in Mecosta County, Michigan, with his brother, Michael, who preceded him in death. In 1976, Greg married Pamela Johnson, who would become his partner in many adventures. Greg loved boating, and he loved planning trips and voyages, his most recent being the Great Loop.
